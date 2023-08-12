I am a registered Democrat. I have crossed party lines based on the attributes of individual candidates. I voted for John McCain every time he ran. I heard Chris Christie speak on a morning news show. He said he knew Trump before he was President and backed him as the Republican nominee, and backed him as President. He said after four years of Trump he stopped supporting him and will never support him under any circumstances. I might cross party lines for him because he clearly stated that his support of Trump turned out to be a mistake. He is a Republican who has the integrity to face the truth and say his support of Trump was a mistake. I wish more Republicans could admit that Trump is a mistake, and move on with a rational choice for President. The GOP is better than Trump as a Presidential candidate.