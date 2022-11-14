 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Christian(?) nationalists

  • Comments

Re: the Nov. 5 article "Real Christianity means welcoming strangers."

I’m grateful to Rev. Gary Nelson for his Nov. 5 guest opinion. It is easy to claim Christianity but hard to practice it.

Jesus tells us to welcome the stranger, but our human brain (specifically, the amygdala) is “hard wired” to automatically elicit feelings of fear and/or aggression toward those who are different from ourselves.

All modern religions attempt to alleviate this condition - teaching variations on The Golden Rule. Though, as we see, results are mixed.

In the Bible, God says to us, “be not afraid” 365 times - once for every day of the year. But it’s a hard sell when one is inundated with violent political rhetoric aimed directly at the brain stem.

Thank you, Reverend Nelson, for having the courage to speak out in the midst of our current political milieu.

People are also reading…

Peace be with you.

Greg Lewis

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: "Proof" of Election Fraud

In my discussion with a Republican voter last week, he cited the mockumentary "2,000 Mules" as proof of election fraud. The "evidence" in the …

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: Egomaniacs

My long years have been lived in a wonderful free country where I could grow to a human maximum for myself, free in a Democracy. And now I’m s…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News