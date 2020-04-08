Letter: Christian Privilege
View Comments

Letter: Christian Privilege

Re: April 5 article "Church leaders worry virus policies infringe on religious freedom."

1. Restricting the size of public gatherings is a matter of public health and public safety. It has absolutely nothing to do with "religious freedom."

2. I notice that the two churches mentioned in the story are Christian (Friendship Baptist Church - Baltimore; First Baptist Church - Dallas, Georgia), and that Pastor Howard-Browne is, according to Wikipedia, "a South African-born American Christian evangelist and pastor of The River church in Tampa Bay." Why are there no comments or complaints about size restrictions on public gatherings from Muslim, Jewish, Sikh, Hindu, Shinto, Rastafarian, Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster, or other religious groups? Could it be they recognize the rationality of the restrictions?

3. Large religious gatherings are not "essential." Didn't Jesus Himself say, in Mathew 18:20, that He would be with any gathering of "two or more?"

Dave Peterson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: National Guard

Thank God Governor Ducey has activated the National Guard. We all need to be safe, but then I found out it wasn’t for our safety, but to “re-s…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News