Letter: Christian Privilege

Re: April 5 article "Church leaders worry virus policies infringe on religious freedom."
1. Restricting the size of public gatherings is a matter of public health and public safety. It has absolutely nothing to do with "religious freedom."
2. I notice that the two churches mentioned in the story are Christian (Friendship Baptist Church - Baltimore; First Baptist Church - Dallas, Georgia), and that Pastor Howard-Browne is, according to Wikipedia, "a South African-born American Christian evangelist and pastor of The River church in Tampa Bay." Why are there no comments or complaints about size restrictions on public gatherings from Muslim, Jewish, Sikh, Hindu, Shinto, Rastafarian, Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster, or other religious groups? Could it be they recognize the rationality of the restrictions?
3. Large religious gatherings are not "essential." Didn't Jesus Himself say, in Mathew 18:20, that He would be with any gathering of "two or more?"
Dave Peterson
Midtown
