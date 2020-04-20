Letter: Christianity
The Reverend Frank Pavone, head of Priests for Life recently stated that "the President is acting in ways consistent with Catholic teaching." Really? It seems the Rev. Pavone is saying that adultery is okay, that the 7 deadly sins; lust, gluttony;, greed, sloth, wrath, envy and pride considered fatal to spiritual progress in the Christian church are okay. Really? Why? If a spiritual leader such as Rev. Pavone condones such behavior, or at least does not condemn it, how can anyone believe that he is guiding the moral and spiritual welfare of his followers? To be a true Christian is to act as Christ would have acted, to walk the walk.

nancy Allen

Green Valley

