Letter: Christmas hope

Began with surging COVID-19, 2022 seemed a rather gloomy year witnessing more people suffering form consequences of Climate Change, brazen racism and nationalism in the world and the US, Russian invasion of Ukraine and other wars, famine in Yemen and Africa, soaring costs of fuel and inflation everywhere, the PRC flexing its muscle over Taiwan, heightened tension between the US and the PRC, more gun violence in the US, etc. Then November let in a glimpse of light witnessing the results of the midterm elections in the US and in Taiwan in favor of democracy, at the 20th Climate Change Conference in Egypt the richer nations showed willingness to compensate the losses of the poorer nations suffering from Climate Change, people in Iran and in the PRC showing the long-repressed innate desire for life with dignity and freedom fully alive. Maybe, just maybe, enough people are awakening to the need to respect each other as equals with compassion. Is this not the hope of Christmas? Emanuael!