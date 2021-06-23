Letter: Church Dogma First, Christ's Teachings Second

As someone raised Catholic and who attended parochial schools for 12 years, I am once again dismayed at the "church dogma first, Christ's teachings second" decision-making of the U.S. Catholic bishops. Our U.S. president is a practicing Catholic. ( He also, by example, is a Christian.) He is required to uphold the law of this country. I believe denying him the sacrament of holy eucharist is cruel, knowing what that practice means to a true Catholic. It also does not reflect the sum total of Mr. Biden's positive efforts to support children once they are born. It is amazing to me that, with all of the gun violence, clergy sexual abuse, injustice, and lingering pandemic disruptions, the bishops chose "to receive or not receive" communion as their most pressing (political) issue. I would probably be refused communion for writing this editorial if I had not ended my relationship with Catholicism years ago. I, instead, choose to practice Christianity.
Barbara Conlogue
Hereford
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.