Letter: Churches follow CDC guidelines

RE: April 9, 2020 letter "Christian privilege hard to stomach"
The letter writer is correct in asserting that restrictions on public gatherings have nothing to do with religious freedom. Those who flaunt these restrictions are acting irresponsibly and are endangering the health of others.
However, the three instances of churches that have not followed CDC guidelines hardly constitute "Christian privilege".
The three churches with which I have a relationship suspended attendance at their services when the guidelines were published and have been conducting services with no congregation present. These services are available on the web for those who wish to attend church during this difficult time. This appears to be wide spread among the thousands of churches across the country. It is unfair to condemn Christian churches for the actions of a very few.
Ed Schmidt
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
