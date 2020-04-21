Letter: Churches follow CDC guidelines
View Comments

Letter: Churches follow CDC guidelines

RE: April 9, 2020 letter "Christian privilege hard to stomach"

The letter writer is correct in asserting that restrictions on public gatherings have nothing to do with religious freedom. Those who flaunt these restrictions are acting irresponsibly and are endangering the health of others.

However, the three instances of churches that have not followed CDC guidelines hardly constitute "Christian privilege".

The three churches with which I have a relationship suspended attendance at their services when the guidelines were published and have been conducting services with no congregation present. These services are available on the web for those who wish to attend church during this difficult time. This appears to be wide spread among the thousands of churches across the country. It is unfair to condemn Christian churches for the actions of a very few.

Ed Schmidt

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News