Letter: Chuz Members Not Protecting the Herd
Today I went to workout at Chuz Fitness Center on Grant for the first time since mid March, being reassured and impressed by Chuz plan to keep members safe. I arrived with my mask on. All employees were wearing masks. I also noticed not a single person in the gym was wearing a mask. I was appalled. If you are not living in outer space you must know that wearing a mask protects the herd, helps to stop/hinder the spread of the virus. Health care professionals and our mayor have urged all to wear a mask as well as recommendations from WHO. I turned on the George Floyd funeral when I got home and noticed that except for about five out of hundreds, everyone was wearing a mask. Hmmmm. I ask the white members (Chuz today, Tuesday), why do you not care about stopping the virus and keeping us all safe. I am totally disgusted. This does not bode well for reopening our economy and keeping us safe.

Sharon Winderl

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

