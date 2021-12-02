 Skip to main content
Letter: Cimate Change
FACT: Cop26 met in Scotland to discuss man-made climate change caused by an increase in greenhouse gases.

FACT: Greenhouse gases include carbon dioxide and methane.

FACT: Trees "breathe " carbon dioxide and expel oxygen

FACT: Humans breathe out carbon dioxide with every breath. Human waste, as well as landfills emit methane. Most forest fires are human caused.

FACT: Human population has from 2.5 billion people in 1950 to 7.8 billion in 2020- more than triple the amount.

At the rate of current population growth the world will have more than 25 billion people by 2100.

No one addressed this problem at the conference.

Apparently population growth is one subject that is taboo for our world leaders.

Thomas Wenzel

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

