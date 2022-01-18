Letter: Cinema's obstruction to voting rights

Democrats have had the wool pulled over their eyes, to quote a phrase, by a sheep in wolve's clothing. It's Kirsten Sinema, she's not one of us. She pretended to be a Democrat and said she embrace the party's values of restoring our Democracy to safe ground,saving lives by providing truth about the pandemic, passing laws to preserve voting rights, and providing career paths through training Americans who need to transition from dying industries,like coal mining, to sustainable stable jobs and income.But, she has not and will not vote for any of this. Instead she obstructs in ways Marjorie Green can only dream about. I predict that when she is up for re election, knowing she's lost the Democratic voter,she will declare herself an independent and the GOP will vote her in thinking she supports their agenda. great! It will be their turn to be scammed. Did I say she was a wolf in sheep's clothing, maybe she's a female Trump in cute dresses. Well played .
Carol Dworkin
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.