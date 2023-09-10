It’s been a year since the Dobbs decision removed women’s reproductive rights, causing every woman under 50 undue stress and trauma. I’m devastated they must now undergo extraordinary measures to receive proper healthcare and I’m weary of elected officials who continue to erode their rights in every way imaginable, putting the lives of every vulnerable young girl and woman of child-bearing age at risk.

Congressman Ciscomani is among those leading the charge to ensure a woman’s right to abortion and proper reproductive care is hindered entirely.

Even though President Biden has done his best to protect the few rights we have left, Ciscomani undermined his efforts by voting to ban the use of federal funds to provide morning-after pills and even medically required abortions.

Ciscomani is doing a terrible job by endangering the well-being of his female constituents. As a woman, I demand he start looking out for us! That starts with protecting women’s reproductive rights, not destroying them.

Diana Alexander

Oro Valley