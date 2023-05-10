The deceit and falsification that Republican Representative Juan Ciscomani has been exhibiting since taking office is finally catching up to him. He would have us believe that he comes from a poor, hard-working immigrant family and has a love for the middle and lower middle class American citizens in his District. Wrong. Does he really think that all of his “constituents” are so stupid as to not know what the Republican Party has done to America over the past six decades? Apparently, it is his greatest desire to attract financial support from the Republican billionaires, as demonstrated most recently by his vote in favor of seriously cutting Social Security, Medicare, Veteran benefits, Medicaid and benefits to children. He has shown himself to be in lock-step with all of the Republican radical atrocities instead being strong enough to be non-partisan and support what is good for his District and America. Wake up constituents, do not consider re-electing Juan Ciscomani.