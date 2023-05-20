I just got Congressman Juan Ciscomani's newsletter, where he claims he is "fighting for seniors." He says he will "always work to protect the Social Security and Medicare benefits our seniors have worked hard to earn."

I'm 72, and I can tell a lie when I see it.

On April 6, Ciscomani voted to make life for seniors harder by severely increasing Social Security and Medicare wait times for 1.5 million Arizona seniors due to staff cuts and field office closures. Ciscomani prefers to have America default on its debt rather than support seniors.

It's time we got rid of this MAGA extremist and elected someone honest who supports workers in their old age.

Larry Bodine

Foothills