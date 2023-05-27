Ciscomani throws Arizonans to the wolves

It distresses me that Representative Ciscomani voted for McCarthy’s “Limit, Save, Grow Act.”

How could he support a bill that makes drastic cuts to education, slashing 100,000 teaching positions and eliminating preschool for hundreds of thousands of children? That perpetuates inadequate veteran’s health care, with longer wait times and 30 million fewer outpatient visits? That takes “Meals on Wheels” from a million seniors and increases hardships for them in finding low-income housing.

With his vote, Ciscomani has thrown every category of vulnerable person, adult and child, to the wolves.

The Ciscomani who campaigned for office would have stood up for his constituents and voted NO. That would have shown real governing, but he went along with the extremists in the Republican party.

When will Ciscomani and his fellow Republicans quit their posturing and find the courage to offer viable solutions to urgent problems facing our nation?

Lois Postil

Oro Valley