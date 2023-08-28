I agree with Colonel and Professor Michale Burgoyne's 8/15/23 opinion column about Rep. Ciscomani votes to attack Mexico. Such a silly, unworkable and illegal idea. I assume the congressman wanted to go along his GOP "directors" and get support and donations from some of his right-wing base and donors.

But such military violent attack will not solve the problem of drugs and cartels. It would probably result in violent cartel reprisals in the USA and bring more violence here in Arizona. I wish the congressman would act like a serious legislator and deal with the real causes of this problem listed by Col. Burgoyne : "U.S. drug laws, local law enforcement strategies, mental health issues, harm reduction measures, and access to health care.".

I also find interesting that the congressman and others who never served in combat find it really easy to tell others to go be violent and get hurt ...but not him. Chicken-hawks!

Thank you John G. Higgins MSSW LCSW (retired)

Tucson, AZ

John Higgins

Southeast side