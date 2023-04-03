House Republicans now have the majority in Congress and seem bent on causing chaos. Rather than advocating for working families, they prefer making concessions for the ultra-wealthy.

For example, their very first bill, the “Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act”, was passed in Congress by the majority and repeals $71 billion of the total $80 billion that was allocated to the IRS under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), passed in the 117th Congress. The IRA was designed to “overhaul technology, hire more workers, improve customer service, and clear the backlog of unprocessed tax returns.” Apparently, Republicans are more afraid of high-income audits than improving the system.

Ironically the title includes “family” and “small business” but neither of these demographics would be helped by this bill. Instead, they prefer to prioritize wealthy elites and donors.

Our new AZ Congressman, Juan Ciscomani, voted to slash IRS funding and has already placed the ultra-wealthy above his constituents. Congressman Ciscomani you can do better!

Bobbi Zimmer

Midtown