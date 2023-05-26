The consequences of a potential federal default terrify me, and my congressman’s inaction and stonewalling are incredibly frustrating to see. Representative Juan Ciscomani is playing a political game and risking the lives and livelihoods of his constituents just to score points with his MAGA base.

Untold numbers of Arizonans could lose their jobs. People will be unable to buy homes, start businesses, or borrow money. The thousands of Tucson veterans relying on VA pensions may not get paid. People could end up on the streets because Ciscomani wants to default on paying the bills we owe, discrediting our government and putting the global economy in peril.

As a constituent, I want Ciscomani to negotiate in good faith and come to a deal to avert this crisis. He is OUR employee, and we elected him to represent our voices and interests. We expect him to fulfill this responsibility like any employee. He needs to stop using peoples’ livelihoods as a bargaining chip in a partisan game.

CM Whitley

Northeast side