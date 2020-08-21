Letter: Citizen or Not Citizen

Wow, already let us attack the new potential Vice Presidents citizenship. Is she or isn’t she a US citizen? We went through this with President Obama, but never with our present President. Why is that? You know he might be an alien. Have you ever seen something with white eyes and an orange face? I bet it is an alien. We should demand it present its birth certificate.
Jose Salgado
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
