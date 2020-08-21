 Skip to main content
Letter: Citizen or Not Citizen
Wow, already let us attack the new potential Vice Presidents citizenship. Is she or isn’t she a US citizen? We went through this with President Obama, but never with our present President. Why is that? You know he might be an alien. Have you ever seen something with white eyes and an orange face? I bet it is an alien. We should demand it present its birth certificate.

Jose Salgado

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

