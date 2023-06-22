Charles Josephson's June 16 letter -- reducing former President Trump's flagrant lawbreaking to "errors" due to his status as the first citizen President since George Washington -- is laughable.
Does Mr. Josephson mean to assert that every "citizen" should be excused for ignoring a subpoena, even if, as I assume Trump does, they have legal counsel to provide advice and guidance? Does he mean to assert that during his presidency, there's no possible way Trump would have had "political insiders" on his team advising him?
I admire Mr. Josephson's ability to push the limits of logic and common sense, but his ridiculous argument doesn't hold water, except perhaps for the most delusional of Trump cultists.
Jeanne Sharp
East side
