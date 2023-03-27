So there he sits—The Former Guy—feeling safe in Florida in his pink palace, swatting away the threat of indictments circling him like a swarm of angry wasps. He’s not worried. The MAGA crowd still resonates to his siren song of victimhood—we’re in this together, brothers. He raised $2 million-plus in just two days after announcing he would be indicted on Tuesday (he wasn’t).

He’s faced worse, he must be thinking, and walked away. ”I know prosecutors.”

I’m thinking of Jack Smith, special prosecutor in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case--potentially the one with the most serious consequences for the ex-president.

A recent photo shows a youngish man with deep-set eyes, scruffy beard and piercing gaze. He looks tired but indomitable. He looks, in fact, like a Brady photo of Ulysses S. Grant, sprawled on his camp chair on the eve of some great Civil War battle.

Citizen Trump, gird your loins. You don’t “know” this prosecutor.

Ann Shoben

Northeast side