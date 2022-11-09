 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Citizens for Sanity

A few years ago I canceled my subscription to the Star. I did this because I object to some of the advertising that the Star publishes. I objected to gun show ads featuring an AR15, an American flag and a "Children Under 12 Free" statement. Today, I picked up a copy of the Star and found a half page ad about Mark Kelly, credited to Citizens for Sanity. This organization is very far right with associations with people like Stephen Miller, Steve Bannon, Michael Flynn and many pro Trump characters. They run ads depicting immigrants as "drug dealers, sex traffickers, and violent predators." The refer to African Americans as "hardened criminals". What is next? Ads for The Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers, the KKK, the NRA? I believe in freedom of the press but there has to be some standards. Shame on the Star for taking money from such a disgusting organization. This is not a paper that I can support. This is not who we are as a community.

Terry Etherton

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

