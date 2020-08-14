Letter: CITIZENS, UNITE! YOU HAVE NOTHING TO LOSE BUT YOUR BALLOTS

President Trump: Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 3 million missing mail-in ballots. I think you will be rewarded mightily by the Trump President for Life Committee.
House speaker Nancy Pelosi: Vote now – quick, before Putin steals all the ballots!
Ballot Tracking Headquarters: We are currently experiencing technical difficulties. Please hold for the next available non-elected representative. Your estimated wait time is __ days/weeks/months/years.
Presidential candidate Joe Biden: We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all ballots are created equal, that they have been endowed by their creators with certain unalienable rights, and that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of reliable election results. Let us resolve that government of the ballots, by the ballots, and for the ballots shall not perish from this earth.
Former President Barack Obama: I never met a ballot I didn’t like.
American Civil Liberties Union: It’s election time. Do you know where your ballot is?
Cynthia J. Coan
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
