You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: CITIZENS, UNITE! YOU HAVE NOTHING TO LOSE BUT YOUR BALLOTS
View Comments

Letter: CITIZENS, UNITE! YOU HAVE NOTHING TO LOSE BUT YOUR BALLOTS

President Trump: Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 3 million missing mail-in ballots. I think you will be rewarded mightily by the Trump President for Life Committee.

House speaker Nancy Pelosi: Vote now – quick, before Putin steals all the ballots!

Ballot Tracking Headquarters: We are currently experiencing technical difficulties. Please hold for the next available non-elected representative. Your estimated wait time is __ days/weeks/months/years.

Presidential candidate Joe Biden: We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all ballots are created equal, that they have been endowed by their creators with certain unalienable rights, and that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of reliable election results. Let us resolve that government of the ballots, by the ballots, and for the ballots shall not perish from this earth.

Former President Barack Obama: I never met a ballot I didn’t like.

American Civil Liberties Union: It’s election time. Do you know where your ballot is?

Cynthia J. Coan

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Editorial Critique

It is important to note a recent Letter to the Editor titled "Why middle America leans right". Publishing such a letter reflects poorly on the…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News