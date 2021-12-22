Letter: Citizens: We can stop this rogue SCOTUS

Americans are sitting idly by, complaining about dubious decisions and actions of the Republican Supreme Court. Fears arise concerning Roe vs. Wade and protecting abortion rights, which some fear could abolish same-sex marriage, LGBTQ+ rights, Free Press and rights given to minorities.
This rogue Court could make gun registration laws obsolete.
Past Courts ruled that African-Americans had no constitutional rights. The country fought a war and pushed through the 13th and 14th Amendments to overrule the Court’s racial judgments. The ruling that women had no right to vote and the 19th Amendment passed, reversing the decision. The decision to block lowering the voting age from 21 to 18 beget the 26th Amendment.
Usually, Congress could amend the Constitution by a two-thirds vote in each house and 75 percent of the states. But, this Congress can’t vote on simple majority decisions.
Our brilliant Founding Fathers saw this possibility so, the Constitution allows for a National Constitutional Convention, at which a SCOTUS decision could be overridden.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.