Letter: Citizenship of Senator Ted Cruz
Letter: Citizenship of Senator Ted Cruz

There are three ways to become a US citizen: by birth in the US, by naturalization or by acquisition from parents. Does Senator Ted Cruz meet these qualifications?

We know he was born in Canada, as he released his birth certificate. And he has admitted he is not naturalized, so he can only be a citizen by acquisition. For that, both parents must be citizens and one must have had residence in the US prior to the child's birth.

Since Cruz’s father was not a US citizen at the time of his birth, a different requirement applies. The law at the time of his birth required his mother to be resident in the US for 10 years prior to his birth, five years of which had to be after the mother’s 14th year. Did his mother meet this requirement?

Shouldn’t the Senate or ICE be investigating Senator Cruz?

JEFFREY CAJKA

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

