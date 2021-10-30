 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Citizenship
View Comments

Letter: Citizenship

  • Comments

Re: the Oct. 22 article "Who will champion path to citizenship in post-Trump era?."

I would like to thank the author of this opinion for making it crystal clear why people should support a path to citizenship for people who did not enter and/or are not legally in this country----VOTES!

It really doesn't seem to have anything to do with right or wrong, just support a path to citizenship for those who chose to ignore our laws over those who are following a path toward legal immigration or we won't or shouldn't vote for you.

For anyone who was unaware, you now have been put on notice.

John Cioffi

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News