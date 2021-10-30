Letter: Citizenship

Re: the Oct. 22 article "Who will champion path to citizenship in post-Trump era?."
I would like to thank the author of this opinion for making it crystal clear why people should support a path to citizenship for people who did not enter and/or are not legally in this country----VOTES!
It really doesn't seem to have anything to do with right or wrong, just support a path to citizenship for those who chose to ignore our laws over those who are following a path toward legal immigration or we won't or shouldn't vote for you.
For anyone who was unaware, you now have been put on notice.
John Cioffi
Northeast side
