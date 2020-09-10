 Skip to main content
Letter: City on a Hill
Letter: City on a Hill

There was a city on a hill

Its citizens had had their fill

Of kings and taxes, laws and such.

Their control was just too much.

Its beacons shined for all to see -

All longed to come and to be free

To worship there, and speak, and write

No government to give a fright.

One day in the land of the free,

Someone said “it’s all about me.”

If you don’t think and look like me,

You are cancelled, and don’t bother me.”

Some people did not feel free.

They said “we matter, can’t you see?”

The person said, “We have a great nation.

It must be your imagination.”

Death and riots and lootings went off.

Storms and disease were met with scoffs.

The city could not bear the weight

Of such divisiveness and hate.

It crumbled into rack and ruin

Now only bird and occasional bruin

Do wander through the desolation.

There was a city on a hill -

And, I suppose, it’s sitting still.

Silver Mintah

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

