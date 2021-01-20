 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Civic Education Expectations for the Next Four Years
View Comments

Letter: Civic Education Expectations for the Next Four Years

“A democracy must be reborn anew every generation, and education is its midwife.” – John Dewey

Many educators across the U.S. are reconsidering how to teach civic education in our K-12 schools, colleges, and universities. It is clear that youth and adults alike need:

• to hear an unambiguous message about the critical importance of voting in a participatory democracy and a clear understanding of the electoral process;

• to know the provisions of the First Amendment and be able to make a distinction between free speech and hate speech;

• to know how to engage in civil dialogue and learn to have respectful conversations about controversial topics; and

• to learn multiple ways to positively and nonviolently enact change in classrooms, schools, and communities.

It is my fervent hope that civic education for youth and adults alike will lead to a national electoral process that honors the votes of all citizens and is characterized by confidence and trust in our democratic process.

Judi Moreillon

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News