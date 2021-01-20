Letter: Civic Education Expectations for the Next Four Years

“A democracy must be reborn anew every generation, and education is its midwife.” – John Dewey
Many educators across the U.S. are reconsidering how to teach civic education in our K-12 schools, colleges, and universities. It is clear that youth and adults alike need:
• to hear an unambiguous message about the critical importance of voting in a participatory democracy and a clear understanding of the electoral process;
• to know the provisions of the First Amendment and be able to make a distinction between free speech and hate speech;
• to know how to engage in civil dialogue and learn to have respectful conversations about controversial topics; and
• to learn multiple ways to positively and nonviolently enact change in classrooms, schools, and communities.
It is my fervent hope that civic education for youth and adults alike will lead to a national electoral process that honors the votes of all citizens and is characterized by confidence and trust in our democratic process.
Judi Moreillon
Northeast side
