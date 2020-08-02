You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Civic responsibilities include acting with intelligence
Ignorance is a natural aspect of our human condition, none of us can know much about too many subjects, but willful ignorance is incompatible with a modern society. The willful ignorance expressed, and even promoted, by our President and leaders of his party is directly responsible for tens of thousands of deaths of our citizens, deaths that were entirely preventable. One only has to look at other developed countries to see how they have gotten this disease under control. Want to fully open up the economy again, want to send our children back to school? Two easy steps, social-distancing and wearing masks to respect your neighbors will quickly bring this disease under control. Want to make America great again, stop pandering to the ignorance being promoted by some of our leaders. Thomas Jefferson said “If a nation expects to be ignorant and free, in a state of civilization, it expects what never was and never will be.”

Tim Helentjaris

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

