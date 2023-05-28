Supposedly civil discourse is super-charged today. Ideologues assert the correctness of their views so stridently that some, on the fringes of mental health, simply go off the rails and use violence to "argue their views". It's not just politics. For example, road rage incidents abound, and mass shooters have become commonplace. I submit that all our lives will be better if everyone just catches their breath and steps away from violent behavior. Don't throw that punch, or brick or or or. Don't reach for your gun because you are angry. Just don't. Sure, my suggestion is simplistic. But I think people are tired of the tension in our world. Why aren't more people promoting restraint and moderate behavior? Have we declined so far that the virtue of such conduct is no longer recognized? I hope not. Embrace civility and encourage others to do so also.