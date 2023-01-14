 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Civil Order

From a recent WSJ Opinion: "The new generation of progressive Democrats, for all their public-goodness theories, don't know how to govern. This galaxy of incompetents includes mayors, prosecutors, city councils and the mostly upper-middle-class voters who make them possible.

Progressives have the realities of governing turned inside out. Their idea of governance is based on achieving abstractions like 'justice' or 'equity'. Justice is worthy, but since the beginnings of organized society the practical requisite for progress has been maintaining civil order. They have demoted order to a secondary concern, it that.

One could run through the list of former Democratic officials--Ed Koch, Richard M. Daley, Bill Clinton--who never would have let the problems like border collapse or the epidemic of shootings and shoplifting disintegrate so completely."

We need more opinions like this in the Arizona Daily Star!

Ron Furtak

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

