Letter: Civil War Monuments

President Trump and the Republicans are getting very protective of Confederate statues and other monuments across America. They say they are monuments to American history that need to be preserved so Americans won't forget their history. Do they even know any American history?
The Confederates rebelled and took up arms against the US government. That is by definition treason. They rebelled almost entirely because they wanted to preserve and expand racial slavery. Read any of the important writings of the leaders of Dixie and they are almost exclusively about the desirability and even the social benefit of slavery. It took years and hundreds of thousands of lives to reunite the country and to free millions of people from legal slavery.
I don't think that putting or keeping up proud monuments to traitors and extreme racists is really telling the true history of this country.
Graeme Williams
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
