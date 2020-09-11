Letter: Civil War

Our country is moving toward civil war, engineered by Donald Trump for his re-election. The Trump cult armed militias are embedding themselves into peaceful protests against endemic racism. Trump encouraging these naive Americans into instruments of repression and terror.
Trump shows no concern for the Covid deaths of 185,000+ Americans, the unjust murders of Black Americans, or for those who suffer from lack of food, clean water, medical care, or housing. Instead, he bellows about protesters, and supports vigilante murder. I've often wondered how the good citizens of Germany allowed Hitler to turn a nation of decent people into murderers of fellow citizens.
Now, it's happening here, with "good Americans" moving in truckloads to cities to beat and kill African Americans and their supporters. It is a day of reckoning. German intellectuals left their country in the 1930s. We might be faced with a similar decision in November 2020.
Cheryl Lockhart
Northwest side
