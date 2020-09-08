Letter: Civil War

With civilians driven by politics killing other civilians in Portland and Kenosha we may have seen the opening shots of a civil war fueled by bigotry, racism, hatred and the availability of dangerous weapons and ammunition. A 17 year old, ineligible to carry it, used a semi-automatic weapon to kill two BLM people in Kenosha. In Portland a caravan of Trumpers was organized and drove through and area of demonstrators to set off another killing. These actions are designed to inflame the participants on both sides. To control and limit these insurrections armed forces will have to be used. Remember the killing of war protesters at Kent State in Ohio and you can see potential disaster. Trump has already laid the groundwork for war if he loses. If he wins chaos will follow for four more years with possible civil war in either case.. The electorate must decide regardless.
John Kuisti
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
