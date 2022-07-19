 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Civility is dead

I turned 80 recently, and have not been able to make my 3 mile walk for months. Decided I would make it this morning. Took of a 5:30, was just a half mile short when a can pulled up beside me, rolled down her window, and said something. I was blasting music in my headphones, and motioned her to wait till I turned them off. I said ‘Good Morning’. She shoved some picture in my face and said “Do you want to know why the boarder is in crisis”? Really, politics? I just groaned. She Yelled “You must be one of those God Damned Liberals!!” and floured it!

Wow…civility is indeed dead, and Trump killed it. And I finished my 3 miles.

Thad Appelman

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

