I have always been an optimist, but world events are causing me to doubt my sunny disposition. The term existential threat is being overused, but two issues fit. The first is man-made climate change. We're committing world suicide, while acting as if it's not happening. The second is more insidious, and I don't know how to prevent it. The name is " social media". People who disagree no longer discuss one on one, but rather attack on the internet saying things they wouldn't say in person. Venom is spewed to thousands, even millions. No sources are needed. Eventually, and I speak for myself, but I'm sure this applies to most people, I delete those with whom I disagree. The result is communication suffers and the bias is now "fact". Personally, I have friends on both sides politically whom I can't invite to the same social event. My conclusion is social media is toxic and I have no answer. Everyone is shouting FIRE and we're all being trampled.
Morton Cederbaum
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.