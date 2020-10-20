 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Civility
View Comments

Letter: Civility

Why can’t we have differences of opinion and still be civil?

Our country has a two-party system. That means our differences are liable to be significant. In the past, most of us believed— regardless of political party —in two things: the importance of obeying the law, and civility toward one another.

These two ingredients are essential if we want to have a country where everyone is allowed to have their own thoughts, and all are respected and treated with dignity.

I am voting for Joe Biden because belief in the importance of these virtues must start at the top.

Chrystina Cook

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News