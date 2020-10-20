Letter: Civility

Why can’t we have differences of opinion and still be civil?
Our country has a two-party system. That means our differences are liable to be significant. In the past, most of us believed— regardless of political party —in two things: the importance of obeying the law, and civility toward one another.
These two ingredients are essential if we want to have a country where everyone is allowed to have their own thoughts, and all are respected and treated with dignity.
I am voting for Joe Biden because belief in the importance of these virtues must start at the top.
Chrystina Cook
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!