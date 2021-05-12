Letter: Civility

Maybe a lot of violence and hate could be curtailed if we practiced the civility of previous generations.
Past generations used to use phrases like "ask" or "request". (Ie; I request your presence or would you do this for me?) Nowadays, all you hear is "I DEMAND that you do this or that". Most people would find the word "demand" as confrontational.
Another word that bothers me that is used by this generation is "deserve" ( you deserve to have this or that) Most people of my generation get what they earned. The word "deserve" reminds me of a play on President Kennedy's words: ask not what you can do for your country, rather DEMAND what your country can do for you.
Thomas Wenzel
East side
