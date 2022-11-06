 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Civility

It is obvious to me that our country has lost its civility. People are espousing lies as truth, and being confrontational over issues of the day without using the common courtesy that I am hopeful their parents taught them. If their parents did not impart basic civility, grammar school should have. To get back to where we once were schools need to teach Critical Thinking and Social Civility. People need to be able to perform unbiased critical examination of information on their own, and learn that society expects polite and courteous social intercourse. Impassioned opinions should be encouraged but presented with polite and respectful civility. If we do not teach these basics, I feel we will dissolve into a chaotic and confrontational nation full of nothing but hate and resentment.

Carl Foster

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

