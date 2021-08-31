 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Clarification
View Comments

Letter: Clarification

  • Comments

Re: Jose Salgado's letter asking we not blame Biden for the Afghanistan withdrawal. The majority of Americans, myself included, wanted the U.S. withdrawal from this country. The issue is with the manner in which this was achieved. During this debacle we have left American citizens stranded in a country that wishes to return women to seventh century society. We have, through the mismanagement, left behind millions of dollars of sophisticated equipment which can now be used against us. Biden lost no time in eliminating the policies of Trump, including closing down the Keystone XL pipeline, and ending the effective 'remain in Mexico' agreement. Yet, for some reason, he felt compelled to stick with the agreement to leave Afghanistan, just changing the exit date. Biden is a weak but stubborn man with a cadre of ineffective advisors. His no deaths 'knock on wood' during the Stephanopoulis interview, has become a 'knock' on 13 service men's coffins.

Lois Boehl

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Ducey’s hypocrisy

Gov. Ducey has prohibited public schools from mandating the wearing of masks, even threatening financial penalties if they institute such poli…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News