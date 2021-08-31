Letter: Clarification

Re: Jose Salgado's letter asking we not blame Biden for the Afghanistan withdrawal. The majority of Americans, myself included, wanted the U.S. withdrawal from this country. The issue is with the manner in which this was achieved. During this debacle we have left American citizens stranded in a country that wishes to return women to seventh century society. We have, through the mismanagement, left behind millions of dollars of sophisticated equipment which can now be used against us. Biden lost no time in eliminating the policies of Trump, including closing down the Keystone XL pipeline, and ending the effective 'remain in Mexico' agreement. Yet, for some reason, he felt compelled to stick with the agreement to leave Afghanistan, just changing the exit date. Biden is a weak but stubborn man with a cadre of ineffective advisors. His no deaths 'knock on wood' during the Stephanopoulis interview, has become a 'knock' on 13 service men's coffins.
Lois Boehl
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.