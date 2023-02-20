We have Donald Trump, father and son Biden, Mike Pence and Hillary Clinton’s unsecured bathroom server embroiled in the national discussion about the handling of classified documents, but if you think the issue is complicated, stop reading now.

The 1955 Presidential Libraries Act established a system of privately erected and federally maintained libraries reinforcing the National Archives so no president or vice-president gets to depart with a secret hoard, classified or otherwise. They are our public servants and all guilty if they do so, it’s just that simple.

Let’s fix this broken system starting now. When Joseph Biden leaves West Wing he takes his coffee cup from the Resolute Desk and nothing else.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side