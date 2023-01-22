Letter: Classified Documents

Joe Biden in unauthorized possession of classified documents. Donald Trump in unauthorizes possession of classified documents. Both should face charges like Edward Snowden, Chelsey Manning, and Julian Assad? Let a Jury decide if they are in violation of federal laws, not the Press. Further, do Barack Obama, G.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Jimmy Carter have unauthorized possession of classified documents laying around their premises? Inquiring minds want to know.
No one is above the law. Or, is that a social myth?
Richard Fridena
West side
