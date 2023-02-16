Letter: Classified documents Tim O'Connor, Southeast side Feb 16, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I’m considering having my house searched for classified documents. These things could be anywhere.Tim O'ConnorSoutheast sideDisclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star. Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star. Arizona Daily Star View Comments Tags Letter Southeast Side Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Write a guest opinion Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community. Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Letters to the Editor: Feb. 12 Letters to the Editor for Feb. 12 Letters to the Editor: Feb. 13 Letters to the Editor for Feb. 13 Letters to the Editor: Feb. 10 Letters to the Editor for Feb. 10 Letter: Water in the Southwest It seems a great waste of money for Arizona to build a desalination plant in Mexico, and the challenges of putting in an elaborate piping syst… Letters to the Editor: Feb. 14 Letters to the Editor for Feb. 14 Comments may be used in print.