Letter: Classified Information Handling

Anyone who handles classified information and removes that information from the controlled environment like Trump did, would be facing far more scrutiny than Trump. Anyone working with classified information is subject to the rules of handling classified information. Taking classified information out of the area (especially SCI) without proper authorization and following document handling procedures could result in loss of your job and potential criminal charges. Trump was and is subject to all of the same restrictions regardless of being a former president. Why is it that Republicans think that he should be above the law? Trump wanted to "get Hillary" for her emails but feels he is being persecuted. The GOP has decided that he can make up his own rules. I wonder when the GOP will realize they have been, and continue to be, duped by one of the greatest con-men in history. If you want Trump again, be careful what you wish for! America doesn't need a dictator.