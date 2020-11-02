 Skip to main content
Letter: Clearly, this is the final hour!
We are an honorable Constitutional nation built upon its principles and values. As a life-long Barry Goldwater Arizona Republican, I have search my soul on all things Trump. Joe Biden represents a compassionate, sane, and fiscally responsible approach to government.

Fascism is disturbingly knocking on our door. Sadly, President Trump refuses to promise a peaceful Constitutional transition of power.

Over 230,000 Americans are dead from the coronavirus, our economy is in shambles, millions are without jobs, countless stand to be evicted from their homes and their small businesses gone forever if action is not taken soon.

The American experiment must not be allowed to wither away by the hands of a self-indulgent amoral lunatic. Dig deep into your soul and ask yourself if Trump is really a man you want to be associated and complicit with. We are a country of empathy and peace. We must strive to be a country that offers equality to all Americans regardless of their immigration status, gender, race or religion.

Gary Hatch

Sonoita

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

