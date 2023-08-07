"Trump is running to stay out of prison". (He should be running to the Kremlin.)

"Trump conspired to delete security camera footage". (The only time in his narcissistic life when he didn't want to be seen on camera.)

"Trump lawyer says no security tapes were deleted". (Trump has one employee who understands when he is being tasked with a criminal act.)

"Evidence is overwhelming: Donald Trump might have finally put himself in jail". (Lost the popular vote twice but will now achieve unanimous "guilty" vote.)

"Trump now among the biggest supporters of January 6th rioters". (Trump plans to personally meet with them all-- in prison.)

"DeSantis says he would pardon Trump". (Ron should first ask to be pardoned for his egregiously ignorant remarks about slavery.)

Rick Cohn

West side