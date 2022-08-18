 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Climate activists aren’t fooling themselves

  • Comments

Re: the Aug. 15 letter "Climate activists fooling themselves."

The answer to what climate activists understand is yes, it is known that CO2 remains in the atmosphere for decades and that other countries are still using a lot of fossil fuels. Will it end? Yes. What happens is the issue. Is the writer suggesting doing nothing?

The economics of alternative energy is comparable to fossil fuels today. If the total cost of producing CO2 was priced into fossil fuels, the economics become very favorable for alternative energy. The cost of fighting wildfires averages over $2 billion/year, and there were more than $140 billion insurance company losses for extreme weather events in 2021. China is rapidly deploying solar and wind energy production aiming for 1/3 of their energy production is renewable by 2025. Climate activists are far from being naïve. I would argue that Republicans live in distant past. Don’t Look Up!

People are also reading…

William Jones

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Reality Check

With all of the conspiracy theories floating around, it’s time for a reality check—so here it is:

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News