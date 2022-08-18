Letter: Climate activists aren’t fooling themselves

The answer to what climate activists understand is yes, it is known that CO2 remains in the atmosphere for decades and that other countries are still using a lot of fossil fuels. Will it end? Yes. What happens is the issue. Is the writer suggesting doing nothing?

The economics of alternative energy is comparable to fossil fuels today. If the total cost of producing CO2 was priced into fossil fuels, the economics become very favorable for alternative energy. The cost of fighting wildfires averages over $2 billion/year, and there were more than $140 billion insurance company losses for extreme weather events in 2021. China is rapidly deploying solar and wind energy production aiming for 1/3 of their energy production is renewable by 2025. Climate activists are far from being naïve. I would argue that Republicans live in distant past. Don’t Look Up!