Letter: Climate activists fooling themselves

The narrative from climate activists is that we need drastic CO2 reduction to save the planet. Biden and Democrats are doing their best to get people into electric vehicles, that ironically use electricity mainly produced from fossil fuels. The Biden administration is spending billions of tax payer money on their climate change agenda. I wonder if climate activists know that current CO2 levels will remain in the atmosphere for decades to centuries? China remains the world's #2 CO2 emitter and India is #3. Russia's primary source of income is their sale of oil and natural gas. Do you really think they will ever end that? China and India are buying millions of barrels of oil from Russia now, despite the Ukraine war. Few of the 193 countries that signed onto the UN Climate Change deal in 2015 have met their pledged CO2 reductions or monetary commitments. I think climate activists, who are mainly Democrats, are naïve in thinking their efforts will change the weather or "save the planet."