Letter: Climate and health

As a member of a coalition of thousands of doctors representing all 50 states who have signed an open letter to US patients, I can unequivocally state that your health is on the ballot in this election. A vote for leaders who act on climate change is a vote for health.
From longer allergy, asthma, mosquito, and tick seasons, the gulf coast hurricanes, to the tragic fires in Tucson and the West Coast these consequences are impacting our health.
Prevention is the best medicine. Health experts agree that it is imperative to transition to clean forms of energy and reduce emissions substantially in the next decade.The enormity of health benefits which would result from making this transition cannot be underestimated.
For your health, and your family’s health vote for legislators who take the climate crisis seriously. A vote for climate is a vote for health!
Linda Karl
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
