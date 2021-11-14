 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Climate and water are interdependent
View Comments

Letter: Climate and water are interdependent

  • Comments

Re: the Nov. 9 article "Address climate change to save water."

I read with interest the opinion piece by local members of Mormon Women for Ethical Government addressing climate change to save water. I wonder why Congress has been unable to pass the Build Back Better legislation that contains critical funding to do just that. Commentators and legislators dither about the costs of switching from fossil fuels to renewables when most Americans know that we cannot afford not to. Only through reversing the threats to climate can we be assured of sustainable water as well as clean air, fertile soil, and all that sustains life. If you care about the world your children and grandchildren will inherit, and not just the next election cycle, you know that State and Federal statesmen and women must act to save the planet before it is too late. It is insufficient to accept the science but decry the affordability of changing. Support legislators in Washington and Phoenix who bravely promote climate saving measures. It may well be our last best chance to save Mother Earth.

Margaret Nichols

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Trump

A word of encouragement for Mr Trump; I know you want to be the SITTING President again but take heart, you will always be known as the LYING …

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Gosar

I am appalled that one of our elected officials put on social media that he wishes another elected official be killed! Paul Gosar is a disgrac…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News