Letter: Climate Change - a local and national crisis

The climate crisis is here; the evidence is overwhelming and indisputable. We need Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly and Representatives O’Halleran, Kirkpatrick, and Grijalva to support carbon pricing. Senators Sinema and Kelly must make certain that carbon pricing is in any budget package, including reconciliation. House Representatives Raúl Grijalva, Ann Kirkpatrick, and Tom O'Halleran must co-sponsor HR 2307. The time to act is now before it's too late -- and it may already be too late.
Fran Berman
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.