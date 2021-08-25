 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Climate Change - a local and national crisis
View Comments

Letter: Climate Change - a local and national crisis

  • Comments

The climate crisis is here; the evidence is overwhelming and indisputable. We need Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly and Representatives O’Halleran, Kirkpatrick, and Grijalva to support carbon pricing. Senators Sinema and Kelly must make certain that carbon pricing is in any budget package, including reconciliation. House Representatives Raúl Grijalva, Ann Kirkpatrick, and Tom O'Halleran must co-sponsor HR 2307. The time to act is now before it's too late -- and it may already be too late.

Fran Berman

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor Aug. 19
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Aug. 19

  • Updated

OPINION: Vaccines, masks in schools and Gov. Duceys decision to withhold Federal funds to schools are the topics in letters today. Join the discussion by submitting a letter at tucson.com/opinion.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Rebellion

Trump backers storm the Capitol, refuse to wear masks or get vaccinated, and won't accept election results. I long for the days when it was th…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News